To students today it is ancient history. To people still living who were alive June 6, 1944, the date is significant. As history goes, 76 years is not that long ago. But that is how long it has been since Allied troops invaded France, the major step in defeating Germany and ending World War II in Europe.
The anniversary of that important day in America’s history will be this coming Saturday, June 6. Like much of World War II for the United States (1941-1945), important dates fade with time. But D-Day should never be forgotten — it is that significant. There never was a battle in any war that is more meaningful. The size of the invasion in men, equipment, naval ships, airplanes, and other weapons of warfare and supplies can not match the D-Day invasion. Only a few of the military personnel, on both sides, who fought in that battle are still alive.
D-Day came alive in movies, and probably more books have been written about that date than any other battle in the history of the world. One of the best is “The First Wave” by Alex Kershaw. It was published in 2019. Author James M. Scott said this about the book: “In Alex Kershaw’s expert hands, readers will feel the sting of the cold surf, smell the acrid cordite that hung in the air, and duck the zing of machine-gun bullets whizzing overhead. ‘The First Wave’ is an absolute triumph.”
The decision to launch the attack on June 6 was a tough one for the 53-year-old Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower because of the stormy weather. The greatest invasion in history already had been postponedone day. The decision of when to go was on the shoulders of the farm boy from Kansas. The size of the operation and years of preparation for it were almost too much to grasp.
Kershaw wrote that more than 700,000 separate items had formed the inventory of what was required to launch the attack. The plan Ike had studied in many 18-hour days was to launch some 7,000 vessels, 12,000 planes and 160,000 troops, according to Kershaw. The plan was called Overlord. Finally, Ike said, “OK. We’ll go.”
Ike wasn’t sure of victory. In case the invasion failed, he had written a note in which he assumed all the blame.
In looking back to an old Missourian of June 1944, the invasion didn’t come as a complete surprise to people in this area. They knew it was coming, but, of course, didn’t know when.
The churches held special services of thanksgiving after learning of D-Day. An issue of The Missourian right after D-Day reported that the first known casualty of the invasion from this area was Cpl. Harry J. Holdmeier. He survived being in the first wave, but was killed by an accidental shooting shortly after D-Day.
There was a story in the national news about Col. Ralph Bagby of New Haven, who had a desk job in England and helped draw up plans for a drop of U.S. paratroopers hours before the invasion was to begin.The 51-year-old Col. Bagby talked his way into riding in a glider with paratroopers and jumped with them. It was his first jump ever. He joined with other paratroops and was engaged in fighting enemy troops. A couple of days after D-Day, Col. Bagby returned to England, the first paratrooper to return from France. He was reprimanded for going AWOL, but was recommended for a medal.
One of the survivors of D-Day who soon will be 100 years old is Othmar Jasper of Washington.
Alex Kershaw’s “The First Wave” is one of the best accounts of D-Day we have ever read. His research for the book is remarkable. The book is a classic!