In the history of Washington, there have been many acts of kindness but few have been as meaningful, appropriate and appreciated to the extent that has been the gift of food to co-workers at Mercy Hospital Washington.
The gift from a couple from Union that inspired donations from a Marthasville couple to feed co-workers at the hospital during the current coronavirus pandemic ranks as one of the most outstanding acts of kindness ever in the history of the hospital since it was established in Washington in 1926.
The hospital cafeteria has been closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. The distancing order from the state and county is followed by the staff members who can still get food there. The kitchen staff continues to make meals, of course, for all patients so their nutrition needs are met. Those meals are brought to the floors and then delivered to the patients by nurses.
Adrienne and Aaron Bailey from Union decided to use their community spirit to help hospital co-workers and started the free Meals for Mercy program, which is growing, and is a moving gesture to recognize the risk the workers are taking by performing their duties during a period of the threat from a killing virus that is highly contagious. The program also is providing help to area restaurants that are preparing the food.
Dan and Sallie Shipley, who live near Lake Sherwood in the Marthasville area, learned of the Meals for Mercy program and donated $20,000 to the Mercy Hospital Foundation to provide for meals fromCafe Mosaic, located in the Mercy South Building. That donation was large enough to pay for meals through April.
The Shipleys made a second $20,000 donation to keep the meals going, and to provide funds for any other needs related to COVID-19. Dan Shipley told The Missourian’s Karen Cernich, features editor, who wrote the Meals for Mercy story in the Weekend Missourian of April 25-26: “This coronavirus is turning everybody’s world upside down, and food is just one good thing to provide a little normalcy to a crazy world.”
Eric Ooloff, president of Mercy Hospitall Washington, said, “I’ve been in health care nearly 30 years, and I can’t recall a time when I’ve seen such unsolicited generosity to health care workers as to what the Baileys and Shipleys have been contributing toward Mercy co-workers.
“Their generosity is a sign to us that they believe Mercy is an integral and essential part of our community. And that makes us all very proud to be a part of Mercy and this great community.”
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, said this: “What the Shipleys have done just blows us away.” He added that Mercy is truly honored to be the health care provider in such a wonderful community.
Rachel Covington, executive director of the Mercy Health Foundation, said she’s “in awe” of the generosity shown by the two couples.
The Meals for Mercy program started out by serving 50 meals a day. It is up to 80 a day now.
For details on the program, people may go to bit.ly/mealsformercy or call 636-583-3727 or email abailey1@mealsformery.com.