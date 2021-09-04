This Labor Day feels different than many past observances of the day that pays homage to the American worker. Labor Day was made a federal holiday in 1894 when Grover Cleveland was president.
This year, Labor Day is marked by countless “help wanted” ads in newspapers and signs in front of businesses proclaiming “Now Hiring” and “Job Openings.”
Labor Day 2021 coincides with an employment crisis, but it’s a different kind of jobs crisis than in the past. Today, there is a nationwide shortage of workers, reminiscent of the early 1940s during World War II, when all able-bodied men were serving in the military. It was during that war era when great numbers of women entered the workforce. It also was a time when many young boys and girls worked just to keep businesses running.
Today, there is an acute shortage of all types of workers, especially educated and skilled technicians. Trainable workers are needed, and never has education been as important.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 10.1 million job openings on the last day of June this year. Approximately 44 percent of small businesses had job openings they could not fill. Ninety-two percent reported few or no applicants.
The reasons for the labor shortage are varied and complex. Some of it has to do with demographics. We have an older workforce that is retiring in greater numbers than in the past. Meanwhile, millions of workers, exhausted and burned out, have started to reconsider what fulfills them at work. They are leaving the jobs they had for years for better pay or new opportunities. Some are sitting out as they assess what they want for their future.
To be sure, it is the work ethic of Americans that has made this country what it is today. That is the essence of Labor Day, and that is still true today. Hopefully, it will never change.
We have had workers since the founding of this country who were and are proud of their accomplishments, rightly so, because they deserve the credit for making America great.
The U.S. is still viewed as a land of opportunity, especially by people in other countries. Of course, America’s freedoms and values play a major part in making this country so attractive to foreigners.
We pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of America’s workers on Labor Day. The Missourian joins in the salute to workers, and while this country is beset with many problems, we remain optimistic about the future of this country and its workforce.