It’s welcome news that the hospital in Hermann has inked a five-year management agreement with Mercy. It could very well mean the difference between the hospital staying open or closing, just like so many other rural hospitals have in Missouri and across the country.
Mercy announced the deal last week. The agreement takes effect June 1. It represents a critical lifeline for the hospital — a fixture in the Hermann community since the 1960s.
Under the agreement, Mercy will oversee management responsibilities for Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) and its two clinics in Hermann and Montgomery City. Physicians, advanced practitioners and co-workers employed by the hospital and clinic will remain HADH employees. A Mercy administrator will be appointed to manage HADH according to a statement from the health care provider.
A recent audit of HADH suggested that if the health care entity didn’t recruit more doctors, increase so-called “swing bed” use by other health care providers and strengthen its alliances with Mercy or another hospital, it would likely go under in 2024 or 2025, according to the Gasconade County Republican.
The hospital lost $2 million in 2022 according to the audit. One of the reasons for the red ink is because the hospital has been forced to contract for outside workers, particularly nurses who are paid more than $100 an hour in some cases.
Rural hospitals like HADH are required to have a certain number of staffers on duty every hour of every day, while reimbursement is based on the number of patients treated. Hospitals in larger communities are able to make ends meet due to the volume of patients coming in and out. But rural hospitals serving less populated areas are less likely to see enough patients on average to cover costs of care. It’s hard to recruit doctors and nurses in rural settings and when you factor in rising health care costs, it becomes untenable to keep many rural hospitals financially viable.
It’s a familiar story throughout the health care industry. More than 130 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed over the past decade, including 10 in Missouri amid the pressures of shrinking populations, staff shortages and lower reimbursement for care due to uninsured patients. Another 631 hospitals in the U.S. are at a risk of closing in the near future including 20 Missouri hospitals. That represents 35 percent of all hospitals in the state. That is a daunting figure and underscores the rural hospital crisis. HADH is one of those hospitals at risk.
Hopefully, Mercy can save HADH, which is regrettably on life support. The bottom line is the residents of the Hermann area need a hospital – especially an emergency room. When a hospital in a rural community closes, access to critical health care is put in jeopardy. Mercy is a natural partner. It already has an affiliation with the hospital going back 10 years and has the capacity to provide even more assistance. Most of that increased capacity will come from Mercy Washington.
Count us among those who hope there is enough time for Mercy to turn things around for HADH.