State champions are nothing new at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, but now it has a very special recognition in its sports program. For the third time in a little over a year, a Borgia coach has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Dave Neier, head boys basketball coach, was the third Hall of Fame inductee in a little over a year for the school. That in and of itself is a unique honor for the individual and school. Neier, who has been head basketball coach at Borgia since the 1987-88 school year, was well-deserving of the honor that was bestowed on him in Springfield Sunday, Jan. 26. The Hall of Fame is located in Springfield.
Neier, who has a 723-212 career record as a basketball head coach, is among the most successfull basketball coaches in the history of the state. The unassuming Neier, who would rather talk about his teams than himself, is an excellent role model for his players. He is a product of Borgia and bleeds blue and gold. He was an outstanding high school player for the Knights in both football and basketball.
His teams’ winning records have given the school and city considerable publicity, especially for winning five state championships and nine overall appearances in state semifinals, with three second-place trophies and one third-place finish.
If there ever has been a tradition-builder at Borgia in basketball, Neier qualifies. He also has coached other sports at Borgia. He is a credit to the school and community.
The other Borgia coaches who were inducted into the Hall of Fame are football Coach Dale Gildehaus (2018) and former volleyball coach Mike Tyree (2019).
Congratulations, Coach Neier!