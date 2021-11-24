Thanksgiving is upon us once again, the traditional time of year to count blessings and give thanks.
It’s time to push the pause button on the vitriol and animus that pollutes our discourse, politics and culture and express gratitude for the things that really matter. For us, that means the obvious things like life, family, good health and friends.
On a personal note, we are also deeply grateful for our advertisers and subscribers. We appreciate them sticking with us during another unusually challenging year. We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for their continued investment in us. Thanks for giving us an opportunity to do what we love. Thanks for placing your trust in us. Thanks for supporting community journalism.
And as we reflect back on this demanding year, on all the things that went right and went wrong, it is clear we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our employees.
When we count our blessings this Thanksgiving, we’ll start with them. They got us through Year 2 of the pandemic, a shaky economy and the move of all of our operations to our Bluff Road facility. It has been said that moving is one of the most stressful events in anyone’s life. We can attest to that. But our team handled moving on with the same aplomb they handle every other disruption to our industry.
We’re grateful they stuck by us, helping us navigate some difficult terrain. They were our strong foundation when the winds of change shifted.
Our team did more than just show up. They shined — “bigly,” as the former president might say. Their hard work and dedication inspired us — each and every day.
In the best of times, working in community journalism takes guts, fortitude and stamina. It requires long hours. The kind of news we cover, board meetings, high school sports and community events, typically occur on nights and weekends. Our team puts in the hours. They get the job done.
This past year our newspaper won a record 51 awards in the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including the coveted Gold Cup. They deserve the award; they earned it. The recognition affirms what we already knew — we have the best newspaper staff in the state.
And for that, we are grateful, very grateful. Thanks to all of you who have stuck with us through good times and bad.
Happy Thanksgiving!