Some statewide discussion has started on making most city and school board elections partisan after Missouri’s chief election official, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, advanced the idea as a way to increase voter turnout.
Several local office holders immediately voiced opposition. We agree with those local officials. This is a bad idea. We know that from history.
Washington had partisan elections for elective municipal offices for decades before voters approved the change to the current nonpartisan system more than 50 years ago. The Washington Jaycees and other groups promoted the nonpartisan elective system as a way to improve city government.
The Jaycees also promoted the city manager and/or administrator form of municipal government. Both issues sparked spirited debate. The majority of citizens eventually backed dumping partisan elections.
The partisan elections in Washington, when candidates ran as Republicans, Democrats or independents, resulted in small groups that controlled the parties and the selection of candidates. Often, qualified candidates chose not to run for office simply because they preferred not to run under a party banner.
The few people who controlled the parties owned the nomination of candidates. Ward meetings were held to select candidates, and they were certified at party city conventions. We recall one ward meeting where there was not the necessary quorum to nominate a candidate for the city council, so the meeting was delayed so one of the party members could find a body to reach the quorum number.
The city party conventions drew few people because it was known that the slate of candidates was “fixed” and would be “rubber stamped” by party members.
Under the nonpartisan system, anyone can file for an elective office as long as she or he is of the legal age and meets residency requirements under state statutes.
Under the partisan system, one party in Washington controlled city government for years and abuses occurred. Adopting the nonpartisan system changed all that, and city government improved when a “professional” city administrator was hired.
The nonpartisan system isn’t perfect, but it’s much cleaner and more professional than the outdated party system on the local level. Opening up the candidate process has resulted in many instances in better qualified people becoming involved in local government. Injecting even more politics in school board elections would not be good for education.
While it may be true if you had partisan elections on the local level, the voter turnout would be better in November than in April, but the party influence also would be greater. And we’ve had poor voter turnout in some November elections.
Washington tried partisan local elections for the city council, mayor and other city offices, and citizens recognized the abuses that occurred and the politics that resulted, and they sought a change. The nonpartisan system has proven to be superior to the old and outdated partisan system on the local level.