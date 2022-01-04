Our country is experiencing a mental health crisis. That is borne out by myriad alarming statistics and trends, but none more telling than rising suicide rates.
America’s suicide rates are at the highest level since World War II, with an increase of 33 percent from 1999 to 2017 alone, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 10-34, the fourth leading cause among people ages 35-44, and the fifth leading cause among people ages 45-54.
The CDC reports suicide was responsible for more than 47,500 deaths nationwide in 2019, which is about one death every 11 minutes.
In 2020, 1,230 Missourians took their own lives, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
While there are more resources than ever to assist those with mental health issues, experts say there are not nearly enough to combat the escalating problems people are experiencing, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there is a new spin on a proven tool that mental health officials say could help reverse the trend.
The Federal Communications Commission has approved “988” as the nationwide shorthand number to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which last year received nearly 2.4 million calls.
The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those who care for them. The number is 800-273-8255.
Similar to the “911” emergency system, the three-digit “988” dialing option will give people an easy-to-remember way to quickly connect with a certified listener beginning in July 2022.
Officials hope calling 988 becomes as ingrained as dialing 911 in case of emergency.
Once the number goes live, Missouri is projected to receive more than 172,000 calls annually, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That volume is more than four times the current call volume to Lifeline statewide.
Studies show that calls to Lifeline have been effective in reducing suicidal and emotional distress. When 988 is fully functional, it has the potential to reach many more people in emotional crisis and the potential to save more lives.
That’s why it is critical for the Missouri Legislature to provide the necessary funding this upcoming session to ensure a successful rollout of the 988 system, which would support an estimated seven call centers throughout the state. Reliable funding will help ensure 988 callers can reach a counselor who is familiar with local resources and services.
The challenge of facing the tremendous increase in the rates of psychiatric illnesses — particularly suicide — is considerable. For too long, our system for mental health crisis services has been underfunded and undervalued. That has to change. Making it easier for those in crisis to connect with counselors trained in suicide prevention is crucial.
Supporting the 988 plan is the right call.