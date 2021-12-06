This Tuesday, Dec. 7, marks the 80th anniversary of the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
It is a date that is still commemorated due to the horrific casualties that were suffered and because the surprise attack effectively ushered the U.S. into World War II.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed it a “date which will live in infamy.” Eighty years later, even as memories fade, it remains that today. It is a date remembered for its significance as a catalyst that changed the world. Many Americans had never heard of Pearl Harbor before the raid. Today, its historical significance is a key point of American history.
Each year on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the surprise attack.
Another 1,178 people were injured. Eight Navy battleships were among the 18 Naval ships either badly damaged or sunk. On Oahu military bases, 178 aircraft were destroyed, and almost as many were damaged.
Fewer than 100 Pearl Harbor survivors are alive today. But we still recall their heroic service on that fateful day.
The goal of the commemoration observances held at Pearl Harbor and in cities and towns across our nation is to ensure that future generations understand the valor and legacy of those who perished and those who fought throughout the war.
The commemoration ceremonies also highlight the importance of the peace that brought reconciliation, a reconciliation that continues to move forward today in creating a better future for all.