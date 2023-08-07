It is as though someone at Fitch Ratings accidentally hit “publish” Tuesday on its announcement that it was downgrading U.S. government debt from AAA to AA+. The timing was bizarre. The report came out just as the nation was distracted by former president Donald Trump’s indictment. Economic news has been so positive this summer that the Federal Reserve and many on Wall Street no longer predict a recession. Yes, the United States has a long-term debt problem, but the situation has improved slightly in recent months after President Biden and House Republicans struck a deal to avert a debt ceiling crisis, and the U.S. economy has performed better than expected. All of this makes U.S. debt more attractive, not less.

Americans should not panic. Yet they also should not dismiss concerns about the national debt’s long-term trajectory. Here are the three key takeaways from the Fitch news.

