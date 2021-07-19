It could be years before clear answers emerge as to whether our 20-year military mission in Afghanistan was a success or a failure. It takes time for historians to untangle all the facts in this kind of campaign, especially as to what unfolds after our official withdraw from the country Aug. 31.
In April, when President Biden announced the final withdraw of the remaining 2,500-3,500 troops, he said America was leaving having achieved its goals — Al-Qaeda had been greatly diminished and Osama bin Laden was dead. Biden said America no longer needed boots on the ground to fight terrorist threats that might emanate from Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.
But right now, with the last of our troops exiting and Islamic extremists in complete control of about half of the country and gaining ground, it’s hard to view our military intervention as a victory.
We may have achieved our initial goals, but Afghanistan is gripped in terror in anticipation as to what comes next. The U.S.’ attempts to bring about a political end to a country beset by decades of war has been elusive.
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said the United States came to his country to fight extremism and bring stability to his war-tortured nation and is leaving nearly 20 years later having failed at both. Karzai said extremism is at its “highest point” and America is leaving behind a disaster.
While Al-Qaida, which sparked the war by planning the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan, is no longer much of a force in the country, the Taliban, who harbored Osama bin Laden, have made a horrifying comeback and are poised to overtake the country.
The 20-year war in Afghanistan has cost our country $2 trillion and over 2,400 American lives. The war began in 2001 when our military forces went to Afghanistan to avenge the 9/11 massacre and those who gave Osama bin Laden sanctuary. That objective was largely successful by 2003. But we didn’t stop there. We tried to remake the country into a democratic nation, which proved impossible due to its ancient tribal culture — a way of life vastly different than western democracies.
The justification for the original mission is more easily understood than our goals of trying to remake the country in our image, which proved futile.
But there is no denying incredible progress was achieved in Afghanistan with U.S. assistance. Roads and infrastructure were built, women gained new freedoms, girls again attended schools and a young civil society emerged.
We believe most Americans are glad we are leaving Afghanistan. Twenty years is a long time to be occupying a country and waging war against a determined group of fanatical extremists.
It’s time to go, but it is essential that we protect the Afghans who have supported our mission. We have a moral duty to protect those who helped us and championed our values.