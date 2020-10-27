Political endorsements are a time-honored tradition within newspapers which we view as part of our public service mission, even if some of our readers disagree with our choices.
We freely acknowledge we missed the mark in the past (e.g., Ross Perot, 1992).
This past week the editorial board began announcing its endorsements and this week we will announce endorsements in the statewide elections for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer, as well as Amendment 1, which would introduce term limits to all statewide offices, and Amendment 3, which would repeal key provisions of “Clean Missouri,” a constitutional amendment establishing a series of reforms that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2018.
We are choosing to vocalize our support of and concerns about the candidates who will have a large influence on the lives of our fellow Franklin County residents.
Missouri governors wield tremendous influence on our state’s funding for public education, roads and bridges, public health agencies and more.
Lieutenant governors have direct oversight into Missouri’s veterans homes and are the state’s chief advocate for senior citizens.
The secretary of state is tasked with not only overseeing the state’s elections but also administering a number of business licensing programs, including licensing for small businesses in Franklin County.
In addition to being the state’s top legal officer, the attorney general also is responsible for overseeing the state’s consumer protection and environmental laws.
Similarly, the state treasurer is the equivalent of a company’s chief financial officer. The treasurer not only pays our state’s bills but also sets an investment policy to make sure our tax dollars not spent by the state are invested wisely, and that Missourians see a good return on those investments.
Before we publish the endorsements, we felt it was prudent to provide some context.
By the time the endorsements are published, members of The Missourian’s editorial board have conducted a series of interviews with as many of the statewide candidates as possible. Invitations were sent to all of the nominees from both of the state’s major political parties. Some candidates accepted the invitation to sit down — virtually — with members of The Missourian’s editorial board to talk about issues related to the entire state and specific to Franklin County. Some candidates did not accept the invitation.
In addition to the interviews, the editorial board scours through news stories and transcripts of public speeches to garner a sense of who the candidates are as people and what kind of leaders they would be for our state.
The editorial board does this because we recognize that few people in today’s fast-paced society have the time or access that we have as members of the press to interview the candidates, read the letters and columns submitted on the candidates and issues, and gather all the background information available.
For endorsement purposes, members of the editorial board are Publisher and Executive Editor Patricia Miller and Editor Ethan Colbert. The Missourian’s reporters are not involved in the endorsement interviews or decisions.
Regardless of whether readers follow our recommendations, we hope our endorsements help readers make more informed decisions on the candidates and issues they will find on their ballots this November.