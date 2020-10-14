Recently while sorting through some old stuff in the former press room downstairs at The Missourian, I came across two identical weathered brown boxes labeled This Is Your Neighbor. They each had odd and difficult-to-open latches, and that piqued my interest. I carried them to my office upstairs, and after some fiddling around, I managed to open them.
Inside I discovered a built-in index of old photographs and newspaper clippings dating back to 1938. My grandfather, James L. Miller, bought The Missourian in July 1937 so I knew these boxes had to be his.
I dove in, taking care not to damage further the browned pictures and newspaper articles.
The top article was about Dr. John P. Post, one of my grandfather’s dearest and most long-lasting friends. There was a list that featured other familiar Washington names: Otto, Nieburg, Vitt, Kruel, Mauntel, Politte, Droege.
Was this the 1938 version of a Rolodex, I wondered?
After some investigation, I discovered that these Washington citizens were featured in a column that my grandfather launched in the newspaper in October 1938.
This Is Your Neighbor “introduced” two people to the community each week, with a biographical sketch and general history, detailing “what the person has done, what he would have done in his younger days and something about his activities in the community.”
The first column featured Mayor Louis Bleckman and Donald N. (Pet) Asel. Bleckman was chosen because he was the mayor of the city, and Asel because he was my grandfather’s landlord “which is plenty and sufficient reason,” he wrote.
The pictures were taken by a “special newspaper photographer from Chicago.” The first “batch” of photos was made of about 100 men in Washington, with another 100 or so planned, “besides scenes of various places of interest, including homes and so on.” The next “batch” was to be of area farmers.
This treasure trove got me thinking about how much Washington has changed — and hasn’t — over the decades and what makes this community special: the old names and the new names working together to find commonalities and create community.
It’s our job, of course, to tell those stories. So in the spirit of what is old is new again, we are relaunching This is Your Neighbor (see page 3C) in the Wednesday edition to introduce you to a new neighbor or share something new about an old neighbor.
Our first “neighbor” is Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy. Our hope, like my grandfather’s, is that this new column will “undoubtedly prove to be of interest to the people of this community.”