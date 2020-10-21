Two statewide ballot measures will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. Both were referred by the Legislature.
Constitutional Amendment 3, which seeks to change the “Clean Missouri” ballot measure voters approved in 2018, is getting a lot of attention.
The other, Constitutional Amendment 1, not so much. It would impose term limits to those statewide offices that do not already have them.
Why amend the Missouri Constitution to limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor to two, four-year terms?
The best argument supporters of Amendment 1 make is that it would bring consistency across all statewide offices. Currently, the governor and state treasurer are the only elected statewide officials restricted to two consecutive terms. Why limit those two offices to eight years and not the rest?
All statewide elected officials serve four-year terms, but the auditor is elected in even-numbered, nonpresidential election years, unlike the other offices.
Proponents also contend it would eliminate career politicians and would bring new blood into elected offices.
We’ve heard this argument before and it’s appealing. Voters like this pitch. Missourians have overwhelmingly supported this theory in the past.
In 1965, more than 72 percent of Missourians approved term limits for the governor, and term limits for state legislators passed by an even greater margin in 1992, according to the Associated Press.
This newspaper supported term limiting lawmakers 28 years ago. We bought into the populist argument that term limits served as a way to reduce the influence of lobbyists and special interest by reducing deep-seated relationships with public officials.
In reality, the exact opposite occurred. The influence of lobbyists, political consultants and bureaucrats has probably grown since term limits were imposed on lawmakers.
Those who follow the Legislature say that’s because lawmakers who are more inexperienced tend to rely more on lobbyists and others because they lack institutional knowledge.
They also feel they have to make their mark sooner and lobbyists are always available to help.
Instead of making the Legislature more effective and responsive to the people, term limits actually contribute to political gridlock and create greater incentive for lawmakers to seek out lobbying jobs as they approach the end of their time in office.
Turns out a term-limited Legislature is more appealing to those who just want to punch a ticket on the way to a bigger or more lucrative job and less appealing to people who want a career helping the public.
We agree with opponents who argue the amendment would solve a problem that doesn’t exist with respect to these offices. Moreover, it would deprive statewide offices of experienced administrators who potentially could be doing an excellent job.
Besides, term limits already exist, they are called elections.
There are more important matters on the November ballot, but we’re voting no on Amendment 1.