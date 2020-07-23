The voice. That was what got my heart racing unexpectedly several years ago, my only encounter with the Hon. John Lewis.
As I descended the escalator to the exhibit hall at a community college conference, I heard the unmistakable voice of Rep. Lewis. This was completely unexpected. As I came closer and the voice got louder, I realized it was not only his voice I was hearing, but that he was there speaking with a small group.
I had long admired this American hero, his long road from a child of sharecroppers to the bus as a Freedom Rider, his journey from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to the halls of Congress.
With the opportunity to meet him, I thought back to the first time I read “The Children” by David Halberstam, which truly introduced me to the life of John Lewis. I thought back to the Taylor Branch trilogy, David Garrow’s “Bearing the Cross,” and most importantly the accounts of the Civil Rights Movement from those who were its principals.
His was a remarkable odyssey. As a young boy, Lewis would preach to chickens, mimicking the oratory he heard every Sunday. There was no way for him to know that one day his voice would float over the National Mall stretching east from the Lincoln Memorial, reaching thousands in person (even more on television) who were marching for justice.
I thought about the physical abuse ... his skull fractured in the midst of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala. John Lewis was a very young man when he chose to take part in sit-ins in Nashville, to be a Freedom Rider, to help organize the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to protest injustice. I thought about that bridge. I thought about the conviction of Lewis, Diane Nash, and the others who did not wait for their turn to act.
I also thought about the line of heroes preceding John Lewis, and wondered about those who would come after him. I wondered what he must have felt embracing America’s first black president.
All of this came in a torrent as my chance to speak with him drew closer. Mostly, I thought about his courage and commitment. His moral compass. About “good trouble.”
This young man took up the mantle of leadership, eventually becoming the conscience of the Congress. Decade after decade, his clarion voice cut through the noise and served as a beacon for the rest of us.
A beat or two skipped as I reached out my hand.
The encounter lasted only a few moments. Long enough to say what I felt then and believe now. “Thank you. You’re an American hero ... you’re my hero.”
Since the news of his death, we have had the chance to hear his voice once more. Those who knew him well, who worked with him, have expressed their gratitude and admiration. His life has been recounted and his voice — that unmistakable voice — has reverberated for us as we prepare to say goodbye.
Over the past few days I have thought much about my brief encounter with John Lewis, and the lasting impact he has had. I have thought about a life well lived, and one lived with clarity of purpose.
I have thought how our country is at once better because of John Lewis, poorer because he is gone.
Rest, Mr. Lewis. A word not typically associated with you. Rest after a long struggle. Rest knowing the world is better because of you. Rest knowing those whom you inspired will keep our eyes on the prize.
Jon Bauer, Ph.D., is president of East Central College.