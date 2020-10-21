Every day we post the latest COVID-19 numbers on our website and twice a week we run a story on the front page, detailing the latest virus cases, which now total more than 2,400 in Franklin County.
While we know people who have had coronavirus, no one we contacted was willing to tell their story publicly, and the numbers were all we had to chronicle this pandemic.
That changed a couple of weeks ago when we received a letter from Jayne Struckhoff, whose husband, Ralph, died from complications related to COVID-19. We asked if she would share his story, and she graciously agreed to be interviewed. We ran the story and her letter to the editor in the Oct. 9 edition and posted both online. In telling Ralph’s story, Jayne took us into their home and then into his hospital room, sharing his suffering and the family’s shock and grief as the virus ravaged Ralph and ultimately took his life in a matter of weeks.
“Please wear a mask for me and my family as I have experienced this virus firsthand, and I have seen what it can do,” Jayne said in her letter to the editor.
Jerry Scudder, owner of Scudder & Co. Coffee on Main, also has seen what the virus can do. Scudder, his wife and some of their co-workers at the coffee shop recently were infected with the virus, and some are still dealing with its aftereffects (see story on Page 1A). “COVID-19 is real. It isn’t a joke,” he told The Missourian. “People need to hold respect on the fact it can kill or create lasting problems.”
We are grateful to Jayne and Jerry for telling their stories and hope that by sharing them and others, we offer our readers a glimpse into the pandemic’s toll on our community. After all, the names behind the numbers are what matter most.