One thing we learned from the first three games of the season, hitting should not be a problem for the Cardinals this year.
The Cardinals sandwiched a 4-1 win between two nine-run offensive outpourings against the Blue Jays on opening weekend to start the year with two wins and one loss.
It feels a bit surprising to see the bats come out to such a productive start after a lack of offense was one of the core issues in the two playoff losses to the Philadelphia Phillies at the end of last season, which was followed by the retirements of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
It felt as though the only completed effort the front office was going to turn in to add more firepower to the lineup was the signing of catcher Willson Contreras.
That is, until the waning days of Spring Training when the club made it official that top prospect Jordan Walker would be opening the season on the major league roster.
Walker impressed early in the spring and got his big-league run started with a single in his first at-bat on opening day last Thursday.
The 20-year-old third baseman turned outfielder shows a lot of promise at the plate along with deceptive speed on the bases.
His arrival has however displaced another promising young player, switch-hitter Dylan Carlson, from the regular lineup.
It didn’t seem to hamper Carlson too much though as he waited until Sunday to get his first start in center field and promptly went 3-4.
The club’s previous top prospect before Walker, third baseman turned second baseman and designated hitter Nolan Gorman, appears to have found his stride with a .444 batting average through opening weekend that included a pair of two-run home runs Sunday.
I was a little disappointed that shortstop Masyn Winn did not also make the big league club at the start of the season, but his time seems to be coming soon as well.
Had Winn come out of spring camp as the starting shortstop, that would mean displacing one of two fan favorites, Brendan Donovan or Tommy Edman, from the everyday lineup.
Donovan is quickly turning into far too valuable a bat to take out of the top of the lineup, opening the season 5-14 with two home runs through the first three games.
The team could bring Winn up to play the middle infield and displace either Edman or Donovan to the outfield, but then on top of already sitting Carlson, that would mean either Lars Nootbaar or Tyler O’Neill also heading to the bench.
This makes it seem likely that either Winn, Edman or Carlson will eventually be the odd man out to the point where the team could deal one of them for pitching help at the trade deadline.
The loss of veteran starter Adam Wainwright to the injured list to start the season was felt in the opening weekend as Cardinals starters Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery posted a combined earned run average of 5.50.
That number could have been a lot worse had Flaherty not miraculously managed to avoid giving up a run despite issuing seven walks in his five innings pitched Saturday.
Of the starting rotation, only Steven Matz and Mikolas (thanks to a recently announced two-year extension) are under contract with the team beyond this season, so I definitely don’t think it’s out of the question for that situation to be altered sometime this summer, either through trade, another extension for somebody or potentially even finding the answer in the team’s minor league system.