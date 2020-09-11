A century ago, longtime Washington resident Katherine Graham was born near Fort Smith, Ark., just east of the Oklahoma border. Today she is the oldest living graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School and just celebrated her 100th birthday July 26.
Graham marked the special day with a familial procession and a big cake at her residence at Victorian Place of Washington Senior Living. She said it was a nice way to get together if there was no way to do it otherwise.
It wasn’t a surprise that so many people came to wish her a happy 100th birthday. Graham has eight children, almost 30 grandchildren, more great-grandchildren and countless friends.
She keeps up a steady stream of correspondence via mail, video calls such as FaceTime and Zoom, and receives many visitors at her window. What is notable was the distance traveled. Her family came from around the world to see her on her birthday, with granddaughters coming from as far as Dubai and Dusseldorf, Germany.
Growing Up Grateful
At 100 years old, Graham’s brain is still sharp, and she remembers what growing up in a different time was like. While we are now battling COVID-19, she can recall the fights against diphtheria, smallpox and polio. Many of the challenges she faced as a teenager were in response to the Great Depression. At the time of the 1929 stock market crash, Graham was a 9-year-old living with her grape farmer parents and eight siblings in northwest Arkansas. The family was still reeling from the effects of Prohibition on their winery business when the Depression, then the droughts and Dust Bowl storms, arrived on their doorstep.
“It was a hard time to grow up,” Graham said. “A lot of people don’t realize how hard it was.”
Graham started growing food and raising chickens with the help of her local 4-H Club. She and her siblings worked a garden in their front yard and harvested strawberries every spring. She was a 4-H cooking and canning champion, and also raised around 100 chickens. The hens’ eggs provided stable meals during the volatile time.
“The 4-H Club helped people grow things, then at least they could eat that,” Graham said. “Everything now is so mechanical. When I was growing up we depended on hard labor. In our area, the gardens helped people eat.”
Graham came to Washington as a teenager to attend Borgia High School, which at that time had about 12 students enrolled in her grade. She lived with Jim Miller Sr. and his family, who had just purchased the Washington Missourian. She has fond memories of being treated like an older sister to the five Miller children and getting to meet Harry Truman while she was working for Miller at the newspaper.
Graham briefly left the area after graduating from Borgia, where she was the 1939 homecoming queen. She met her husband, Edward, who was in the Navy, shortly before World War II. They were living together in California when he was deployed to the Pacific Theatre, following the Pearl Harbor attack. She returned to Arkansas during the war, but took a train from there to California several times to see him.
The couple returned to Arkansas briefly after the war before settling down in Washington around 1947. She’s been here since.
Tending Her Garden
Although gardening isn’t the necessity it once was, it has remained one of Graham’s most-loved pastimes.
“If you do it once, you’re hooked,” Graham said. “Plant the seed. Watch it bloom. It’s so rewarding.”
Before moving to the assisted-living facility, her home invited comparisons with a botanical garden. She kept native and exotic plants and had thousands of varieties of daffodils. She still hasn’t given up gardening at Victorian Place. According to Dana Sullivan, lifestyle coordinator at the facility, residents say the flowers have never looked better.
“If she gets a foot or a hand in the dirt,” Sullivan said, “you have to drag her away kicking and screaming.”
Gardening, and laughing often, are just a few of Graham’s keys to long life. What are her other secrets to living 100 happy years? It’s partly genetics; her own mother lived to be 104. It’s partly hydration; Graham’s drink of choice is four to eight cups of coffee daily — with a little cream or milk — and the occasional red wine. But mostly, she explained, it’s helping other people as often as possible.
“Nothing is as rewarding as helping someone,” Graham said. “It makes you feel so good.”