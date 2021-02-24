Since the weekend of Feb. 6, the Franklin County Community Resource Board has raised $23,491 for its warming center program, which funds hotel rooms for Franklin County residents without a safe place to stay the night during winter. Organizers are close to reaching their need of $25,000 to fund the program through this winter season, and coordinator Annie Foncannon said checks are still coming in.
“The response from the community has been amazing,” Foncannon said. “I’m just — it’s overwhelming.”
Foncannon said the past week proved challenging for the warming program, as American Inn sold out of rooms one night and couldn’t meet the extra demand. Several partners of the county’s Homeless Task Force tracked down cots and bedding and put everyone else up in the City Auditorium for that night, when temperatures dipped below freezing.
“We did not have to turn anyone away,” Foncannon said.
Since that night, the group has been able to put cots inside their purchased American Inn rooms on nights the hotel doesn’t have enough room otherwise. The program funded 156 stays over the past two weeks, which Foncannon believes was lower as people sought shelter with private citizens during the single-digit-degree days and stayed overnight.
The program is operated by the Franklin County Homeless Task Force, emergency management departments of the city of Washington and Franklin County, the Washington Police Department, Mercy Hospital Washington and several area churches. In previous years, Mercy also was the site of the warming shelter, but due to COVID-19 now serves just as the check-in location for people staying at the American Inn through the program.
Foncannon added that St. Charles and Jefferson counties have adopted similar models of raising money for hotel rooms to provide shelter during the winter.
“(The task force members) were on a call yesterday, like ‘Look at us in Franklin County being the leaders in the area,’ ” Foncannon said.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/franklincounty-mo-winter-homeless-fund, or by a check payable to the Franklin County Community Resource Board can be mailed to P.O. Box 126, Union, MO 63084. Donors are encouraged to put “Homeless Warming Shelter” in the memo line of the check.
Any money left over after this winter season will be saved for next year’s warming program.
Annette Door, a Franklin County woman whose family said she was attacked by her roommate at the American Inn while staying with the program two weeks ago, is doing better and will soon move into a donated RV, according to her daughter Brittany Klemm.
“There’s a few things required to get it set up for heating and cooling. ... My brother went to seven stores before finding a propane tank for her,” Klemm said. “She is in love with her camper though. She can’t wait to have her own little home again.”
Door also will have surgery on her orbital bone and mouth, and the family is hopeful money from the GoFundMe can cover those expenses. At press time the fund had raised $4,762. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/medication-somewhere-to-live-for-annette or via Paypal to paypal.me/brittanyklemm.