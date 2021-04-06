If Dick Oldenburg ever realized a grocer had given him one quarter too much in change, he would have turned his car right around.
It would not matter if he were two hours away, his son Tom said. He would return the money. It was the right thing to do.
“He was fair and honest,” Tom said. “I know that also sounds cliche to say, but he would work three times as hard to ensure that he was being equitable in a situation, and that existed not just in his professional life, but also in his personal life.
From his 24 years as the City of Washington’s first economic development director, local and state officials noticed this, too.
“I mean this sincerely,” former state sen. and rep. John Griesheimer said, “Washington would not be the community it is without Dick Oldenburg, and that’s a fact.”
Washington lost Dick on March 29 when he died of lung and bone cancer. He was 77.
From the time Dick started working for the city in 1986, he was “crucial” to the development of the Heidmann Industrial Park, City Administrator Darren Lamb said. Dick, through his close work with the 353 Redevelopment Corp. and Industrial Corp. boards, figured out how to develop hundreds of acres of land and attract industries.
“All of that area out there, Dick was right there in the thick of it as to how it became developed and who could occupy the lots and the sales,” Lamb said, before referring to Dick as a mentor of his own.
During Dick’s tenure, about 30 industries moved to or expanded in the three local industrial parks. Between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs were created, with an investment of $200 million to $300 million, from companies like Melton Machine & Control Co. and WEG Transformers USA, which located here.
“Dick Oldenburg’s service to the community in economic development was marked by remarkable success — he was the consummate professional in competency, vision, dealing with prospects, obtaining grants for industrial projects, dealing with state and regional officials and in bringing together parties in negotiations that resulted in progress for the city and county,” said Bill Miller Sr., immediate past president and longtime board member of the 353 Redevelopment and Civic Industrial corporations.
When the East-West Gateway Council of Governments train station needed restoring but the money came up short, Griesheimer said, Dick found a way to help secure the funds necessary to complete the task.
“In this profession, his job was to help companies make a good healthy bottom line, so they can pay living wages, etc.; that was his philosophy,” Tom said. “But in terms of his personal wealth accumulation, it was his family.”
He valued his loved ones above all else, Tom continued.
“A good conversation with either his spouse, my mother, or one of us boys was all he needed,” Tom said. “Occasionally a nice rare steak — these were the things that kept him happy. He never had a quest to make money.”
He kept his kids in line, but he expressed his love to his wife and three sons often, Tom said. He frequently discussed politics and work with his boys, too, and he was not afraid of thoughtful conversations.
“Dick was just a real positive force,” Mayor Sandy Lucy said. She had first met him at the end of the 1980s. “He always had a nice thing to say about everybody.”
Dick was born June 2, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, and grew up in Galena, Illinois.
In 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Frankfurt, Germany, for two years.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1972 and his master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville three years later.
Immediately following graduation, Dick was hired as the Franklin County assistant planning director and later served as the director of planning. He took up his city post in 1986. He stayed as the director of development until 2010, when he shifted to part-time work, and retired in 2012.
On Oct. 6, 1972, Dick married Catherine “Cathie” Malone Oldenburg.
Dick is survived by Cathie; his three sons, Chris, Dan and Tom; his sibling Roseanne Meinholz; and 13 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to any local food bank, Feeding America, Franklin County Community Resource Board or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Julia Hansen contributed to this story.