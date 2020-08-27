Washington University COVID-19 test

Washington University has developed a saliva-based test for COVID-19 that is faster and easier than the swab tests currently in use. Chris Sawyer, Lab Manager, and Lauren Burcea, Clinical Lab Manager, work on the program at the Genome Technology Access Center in Cortex One on June 30, 2020. 

 Matt Miller/ Washington University School of Medicine

The saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at Washington University in St. Louis received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday. The test received the FDA authorization after the agency fast-tracked its process to get the test on the market as soon as possible. It will be used to test Wash U students beginning next week. 

Gov. Mike Parson called it a major development in testing technology that will help increase testing volumes and improve turnaround time for results. 

This saliva-based test is believed to be as accurate as the more common nasal swab test. The goal is for the saliva test, which is also cheaper, to eventually be used across the country.  

