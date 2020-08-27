The saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at Washington University in St. Louis received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday. The test received the FDA authorization after the agency fast-tracked its process to get the test on the market as soon as possible. It will be used to test Wash U students beginning next week.
Gov. Mike Parson called it a major development in testing technology that will help increase testing volumes and improve turnaround time for results.
This saliva-based test is believed to be as accurate as the more common nasal swab test. The goal is for the saliva test, which is also cheaper, to eventually be used across the country.