The Washington office of U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, is now open to the public two days a week.
The office, located at 516 Jefferson St., is currently staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as periodic other days, according to a Wagner spokesperson.
Staff will be on site to assist with things like expediting a passport and help with Medicare, the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies.
People can also call Wagner’s office at 636-231-1001.
The Washington office was previously used by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, who represented the area through the end of 2022. Wagner’s District 2 was redistricted to include all of Franklin County, starting in 2023.
Wagner pledged to keep a Congressional office in Washington during her 2022 campaign and announced in December that she would use the office Luetkemeyer was leaving.
“I am looking forward to moving into our district office in Washington in January once the 118th Congress is sworn in,” Wagner said in a December statement to The Missourian. At the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Franklin County Commission meeting, Jordan Fears with Wagner’s office introduced himself to the community.
“The Congresswoman sends her warm regards and is excited to be representing freedom loving Franklin County in Missouri’s new Second Congressional District,” he said.
The Washington office was also used by Luetkemeyer’s predecessor, Rep. Kenny Hulshof, R-Columbia, dating back to 2001, according to Missourian archives.