A drop of water falls off an iceberg melting in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. According to a report by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, the Arctic continues to deteriorate from global warming, not setting as many records this year as in the past, but still changing so rapidly that federal scientists call it alarming. (AP Photo/David Goldman)