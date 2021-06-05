ST. CHARLES — The sport of bowfishing is gaining more popularity each year. It’s almost like going fishing and hunting at the same time.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to give newcomers a chance to discover the fun of this unique pursuit.
MDC is offering a free two-part program to help beginners in bowfishing get off to a solid start. The first part is a virtual “Introduction to Bowfishing” class Monday, June 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This introductory program is for beginners who want to learn more about this exciting sport. By using archery equipment and methods, bowfishing merges aspects of both fishing and hunting into one activity. This program will cover how to get started in bowfishing. Participants will learn about the equipment, safety and regulations, as well as which species can be taken with a bow.
The second part of the program will be an in-person “Beginning Bowfishing” field event Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be presented by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. Attendees of this event will take part in a mentored bowfishing trip. The site of the program will be determined beforehand, and participants will be notified of the location. Capacity for this live program is limited, and participants must have already attended the “Introduction to Bowfishing” class to attend. All necessary equipment will be provided by MDC.
Both portions are free of charge and open to ages 9 and up. Preregistration online in advance is required for each part by using the following links:
• Virtual “Introduction to Bowfishing” class June 7: short.mdc.mo.gov/Zre. Attendees will receive a WebEx invitation and program link by email the day before the program.
• In-person “Beginning Bowfishing” field event June 12: short.mdc.mo.gov/Zrn. MDC asks all participants to observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when appropriate.
A valid fishing permit is required to attend this program. Those 15 years of age or younger or 65 years of age or older are exempt. For safety reasons, all participants must be able to fully draw and hold at full draw a 15-pound draw weight compound bow.