Sullivan firefighters used boats to rescue a man whose boat had capsized on the Meramec River at Sappington Bridge Sunday morning.
The Sullivan Indpendent News reported that the man, 23, sustained moderate injuries, in the incident and was later seen standing on brush debris on a bridge pillar.
In a social media post, the Sullivan Firefighters Community Outreach said the man was in the water when rescue personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was successfully rescued by firefighters with Missouri Baptist EMS providing care afterwards according to the post.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.