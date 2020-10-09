Missouri candidates for Governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, October. 9, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association that will be livestreamed on emissourian.com.
David Lieb of The Associated Press will moderate the forum. Panelists are: Emily Spain, KOMU; Ruby Bailey, Columbia Missourian; Gary Castor, Jefferson City News Tribune; and Tricia Miller, Washington Missourian.
This forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs; and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state.
The Missouri Press Association/KOMU-8 2020 Gubernatorial Forum was originally scheduled for late September as part of the Association’s virtual 154th Annual Convention. It was postponed after Gov. Mike Parson was forced to quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.