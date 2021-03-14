An attempt to gradually increase Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate for the first time in more than two decades passed the Senate Thursday, a feat celebrated by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and transportation advocates around the state.
“As a central state, Missouri’s economy thrives on our connections. We sit at the axis of trade across North America, and past generations built the highways, rail lines, river connections and air hubs that power Missouri’s economy today. Sen. (Dave) Schatz knows that now it’s our turn to repair these vital assets and build the infrastructure needed to help our economy grow,” said Daniel Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO.
Senate Bill 262, sponsored by Schatz, R-Sullivan, would increase Missouri’s fuel tax by 2.5 cents annually for the next four years.
The state’s current gas tax is 17 cents per gallon, one of the nation’s lowest fuel taxes.
If Schatz’s bill is approved by the House of Representatives and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, the state’s gas tax would be 29.5 cents per gallon by 2025.
“Definitely pleased that we were able to pass this in the Senate with bipartisan support. I think we will probably see the same kind of broad support for this in the House of Representatives. This is an important issue to a lot of people,” Schatz told The Missourian on Thursday.
Schatz said he was confident the bill would be sent to Parson’s desk despite Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R- Arnold, not “being a fan of the tax.”
Revenue generated by the fuel tax pays for road and bridge construction and highway maintenance. Once the fuel tax increase is fully implemented, the increase would generate an estimated $460 million more annually for roads and bridges.
Missouri maintains one of the nation’s largest road systems but ranks near the bottom in terms of revenue raised per mile, according to a state task force report released in 2018.
The proposal calls for yearly increases of 2.5 cents per gallon through July 2025, moving the state away from its ranking as having the second-lowest gas tax after Alaska.
When fully implemented in 2026, Missouri’s tax rate of 29.5 cents per gallon will be similar to Tennessee, Minnesota and Nebraska.
“If we want to go back to gravel roads, that’s a solution — but I’m a forward-thinking business person, and I see the greatest asset we have in this state is our transportation,” Schatz said. “I do think we can make improvements to it, but the only answer to the question is the motor fuel tax, to increase the funding mechanism designed to maintain the system.”
According to Schatz, the average driver will likely not be impacted by an increase in the fuel tax.
“If you are an average driver who drives about 12,000 miles per year in a passenger vehicle, then it is going to cost you about $10 annually. It is not much of a burden when you think of what drivers get back in return,” Schatz said.
Schatz’s bill also includes a rebate program.
In its current form, drivers would have the option to apply with the Department of Revenue once a year to receive a refund for the tax, supplying data on the number of gallons purchased, information on the seller and purchaser and other relevant information. The program was inspired by a similar policy enacted in South Carolina. Only a fraction of motorists are expected to take advantage of the rebate.
The bill also would establish the Electric Vehicle Task Force within the revenue department tasked with analyzing the impact of electric vehicles on transportation funding.
Schatz also sponsored a constitutional amendment with a similar hike, which would seek voter approval for a gas tax increase in 2022 if it passes through both chambers. Similar attempts were proposed on the ballot in 2014 and 2018, but voters rejected them.