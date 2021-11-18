Two earthquakes hit Butler County, northwest of Poplar Bluff, early Thursday morning.
According to the United States Geographical Survey (USGS), a 4.0 magnitude quake happened at 2:53 a.m. 4.9 miles south-southeast of Williamsville. This location was 12.4 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff. The exact location was between Black River School Road and Butler County Road 404.
The earthquake’s depth was 10.5 miles.
The USGS reports the quake was felt around southern Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
A second quake, with a magnitude of 2.5, was recorded at 3:40 a.m. This quake was southwest of the first one and centered near Cane Creek just off Unamit Road.
The location was 6.8 miles south of Williamsville and 12.1 miles north of Poplar Bluff.
Information on earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone can be found at www.memphis.edu/ceri/seismic.