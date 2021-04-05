“If you run ‘em, we’ll ride ‘em,” a railroad advocacy group proclaimed in a rally Thursday at the Capitol, calling upon state lawmakers to restore daily cross-state passenger service to its pre-COVID-19 levels.
The comment was made by Richard Eichhorst, president of the American Association of Railroaders, based in St. Louis. The association seeks Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner service to once again have two cross-state trains running east from Kansas City to St. Louis and two trains going west from St. Louis to Kansas City.
Due to COVID-19, the River Runner service went down to one train a day in each direction due to declining ridership.
“If nothing more, we’d like for them to restore the full service for a six-month trial,” Eichhorst said. “We’re wanting them to not just restore passenger rail service, but expand and improve it. We have already put out money for new coaches with other states to be used on Amtrak trains so we want them delivered and put in service.”
The first round of refreshed Amtrak passenger cars were cycled into service in 2019. The cars had new upholstery and paint. Last year, more new passenger cars were scheduled to be delivered and put into service.
“There are a number of colleges along the line, and students often take the train to get to their homes,” Eichhorst added. “Tourism is big in Hermann and Washington on this route, and we had planned annual trips with the AAR group, but those were canceled because you can’t make a round trip in one day with the current form of service.”
According to Troy Hughes, Missouri Department of Transportation administrator of railroads, a decision has not been made on returning to four trains a day.
Hughes said revenue from the River Runner service was $5.4 million and ridership was 145,725 during the 10-month period from April 1, 2018, through Jan. 31, 2019.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, told the railroaders: “I’ve always said this is a fall-on-the-sword issue for me, and I will continue to fight for Amtrak service across the state. I will work with the Senate to restore multiple trains to Amtrak service.”
His father, John Griesheimer, who served as a state representative for 10 years and as a state senator for eight years, helped to get Amtrak to stop in Washington in the late 1990s.