The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children.
Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
They wait, in foster care, to be adopted or age out of the system.
“If you know anybody who wants to adopt a child, an older child who’s got that situation, let us know, because those kids need to be moved on,” Darrell Missey, director of Children’s Division, told lawmakers at a House budget subcommittee hearing for the Department of Social Services.
Those “orphanized” children, in limbo, are part of the broader issue Missey laid out for lawmakers: Too many kids enter foster care, and once entangled in the system, they linger.
There are more than 13,300 kids in foster care in Missouri — which includes placement settings such as temporary care with relatives, traditional foster families with strangers and group residential homes.
Only around 45 percent of foster children returned home safely to their parents within 12 months in 2021, the most recently available data — far below the federal benchmark of 75 percent.
The state removes children at a rate nearly twice the national average, even when accounting for poverty, according to the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform.
The reason, Missey said, is twofold.
At the front-end, Missouri does too little to prevent kids from entering foster care in the first place, he said, and at the back-end, there are too few resources to move foster kids to stable, permanent homes.
Often, when kids come into care, Missey said, it’s a result of “poverty, mental illness, and addiction.
“If you put services on the front end to prevent those things from getting to a place where a child had to be removed, that’s a much better expenditure of money,” he said, adding that each child in foster care costs the state around $25,000 per year.
“It more than pays for itself over time,” Missey said, of prevention efforts.
Social services leadership pitched lawmakers on a new philosophy to “rebuild and reform” Children’s Division, as part of the overall agency’s budget proposal for next year which features funding 100 new Children’s Division staff as “phase one.”
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, who sits on the committee which heard the social services budget, said in an interview with The Independent the preventative services outlined in the budget are “definitely a step forward, but I think a lot more needs to be done.”
In the hearing, she pointed to the limited funding for a crisis program, which is designed to provide temporary child care relief for parents facing crisis, to avoid their children being taken into foster care.
DSS leadership said the issue is that the providers for that program are limited, so they didn’t request a funding increase.
“[Missey is] asking for what he is hoping he can get right now,” Unsicker said in an interview.
Unsicker also pointed to a need to bolster Missouri’s social safety net more broadly. Because poverty is often conflated with child neglect, ensuring adequate housing assistance is available, for instance, could prevent children from being taken out of their homes for their poor living conditions, Unsicker said — although that wouldn’t be in DSS’s direct purview.
Missey said he hopes this is the beginning of a shift in the department’s priorities for years to come.
“I’ve had people already ask me, ‘Do they think this is enough?’” Missey said, “And as I’ve explained to people, this is just the first step.”
He added, “I think it’s going to lead to great practice once we can get there.”