UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced around 11 a.m. Saturday that the child and SUV had been found safe, while the suspect remains at large.
The earlier story is below:
An Amber Alert has been issued out of 2853 Keokuk St. in St. Louis, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ju'Lynna Seline Wallace Richardson, two months, a Black female wearing a pink onesie, was abducted at 4:32 a.m. by James Steven Richardson Jr., 28, a Black man wearing a white T-shirt and tan shorts. He is 5-7, 200 pounds with brown eyes and driving a 2008 black Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 61890RV, authorities said.
Richardson took the child after assaulting her mother, then stole the mother's vehicle after making threats to harm the child, authorities said. Richardson is known to be violent and have weapons.
Call 911 if you have information related to the abduction.
