Washington city officials minced no words Monday: The sewer department is running out of money, and rate hikes are imperative. After tentatively approving the increases, however, City Council members learned that a public hearing is still required before any increase can be enacted.
The Washington City Council and Board of Public Works (BPW) both met Aug. 21. The council accepted a recommendation from the BPW, which met in the morning to raise the user rates for residential wastewater to $7 per thousand gallons. This change is estimated to increase the average household cost for wastewater in Washington by roughly 60 percent.
The proposed change would go into effect Oct. 1, and a public hearing on the change is scheduled for Sept. 27.
“[For] the operation of the sewer system, the cost is not going down,” Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem said at the BPW meeting. “We’ve got to get to that level where we can pay for the current operations and then continue to pay as we go on.”
Quaethem presented two example rate increases at the meeting: $6.50 and $7.50 per thousand gallons, up from $3.02 currently. Both rate changes pertain to user rates, based on how much wastewater a customer uses each month, rather than the fixed base rate, which can only be changed by public vote. Quaethem cited examples of nearby towns, like New Haven, where the user rate is $3.59 per thousand, and Owensville, where the rate is $5. Washington also has a lower base rate than New Haven, Owensville and Union.
The BPW voted unanimously to recommend splitting the difference between the two options Quaethem proposed at $7 per thousand gallons.
Quaethem projected the average cost increase under this proposal for the total utility bill — wastewater combined with other city services — for household customers, commercial customers and seniors, who tend to use less water and receive a trash discount. The average household customer will see their utility bills increase $6.35, from $68.05 to $74.40 each month. Commercial customers will see an average increase of $106 monthly, from $165 to $271, for utilities. Seniors will see an average increase of $3.19, from $37.16 to $40.35.
The more conservative rate increase ($6.50) would have been the bare minimum needed to fund the sewer department through fiscal year 2024. City officials said the department must fund itself without running a budget deficit. If rates do not increase, Quaethem warned the department will be forced to draw from financial reserves or slash items from the budget, which BPW Chairman John Vietmeier said already contains “no fluff.”
“Either way you go, we need more money,” Vietmeier said.
At the City Council’s budget workshop, City Administrator Darren Lamb shared the BPW-recommended increase, which he said would fund more than just the bare minimum and generate $250,000 per year in anticipation of upcoming projects that will require funding. As The Missourian previously reported, Washington’s wastewater plant is approaching its maximum capacity. Quaethem stated at the BPW meeting that the current usage continues to grow.
“When we hit 80 percent, which will be 3.2 million gallons (per day), DNR (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) is going to expect us to have a plan in place already for expansion,” Quaethem said.
The sewer department serves 6,500 residential customers and just under 400 commercial customers, Quaethem noted, and commercial customers will be “hit the hardest” by the increase due to the amount of water they use.
This increase would not be the only one, but it is the most immediate. Next October, an adjustment to the rates based around the consumer price index (CPI) would go into effect under the proposal. Lamb suggested at the BPW meeting that a lack of CPI-related increases in previous years is in part responsible for the deficit the sewer department now faces.
“You can’t just sit there and have flat rates and not revisit it,” Lamb said.
Several City Council members at the budget workshop expressed frustration that the city was “playing catch-up” to the rates of other local towns, having refrained from rate increases since 2009. They acknowledged that local residents will likely not be happy with the sudden and drastic increase, but the financial situation has left the city little choice.
“We’ve waited too long already, and now we’re playing catch-up, and doubling [rates] instead of making an increase,” Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke said.
The sewer department needs to make up $1.6 million in its budget, and a variety of factors are to blame for the deficit. As Quaethem said at both meetings, sharp and sudden inflation has caused prices to shoot up on materials and services, more than doubling them in some cases. The sewer department also lost access to money from the stormwater and capital improvement tax funds, which it had been using to help pay for sliplining local pipes.
The City Council must give 30 days notice before a public hearing of this nature. Local residents are invited to bring comments to the Sept. 27 hearing.
