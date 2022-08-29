Attorney General Merrick Garland, looks at federal prosecutor Kevin Chambers, right, after appointing him to be the Justice Department's chief pandemic fraud prosecutor, during a meeting of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department, March 10, 2022 in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service said Friday, Aug. 26, that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)