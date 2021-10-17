JEFFERSON CITY — Park staff members at Robertsville State Park invite all park campers to participate in a campground chili cook-off Saturday, Oct. 23.
Campers are encouraged to bring their best chili to the campground host site near the shower house at 4 p.m. to compete for the title of “Best Campground Chili.” Sampling will take place from 4:15-5 p.m. During this time, campers can join the camp host at the fire ring to learn how to make homemade biscuits over a fire. Winners of the cook-off will be announced at 5:15 p.m.
Participants of the event must be camping at Robertsville State Park.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.
Robertsville State Park is located at 902 State Park Drive in Robertsville. For more information about upcoming events at the park, call 636-257-3788.