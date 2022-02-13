In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone during a call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television. They also do not list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)