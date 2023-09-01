Workforce availability is “the number one driving factor” among companies considering opening facilities in Washington, according to Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation, Maniaci said that when companies fill out requests for information (RFIs) about the city, workforce availability is a top priority.
“Every RFI I have now has some information about demographics, our workforce, our existing industries,” Maniaci said.
The city is in the process of creating an economic development strategy in conjunction with its ten-year comprehensive plan update. Washington City Council approved a draft of the plan at a meeting last week. This is the first time the city will create what Maniaci called “sister documents,” with both documents being created by the same consultants and designed specifically with the other in mind.
Part of the new economic strategy will include a more thorough study of the workforce in Washington than what is currently available. Maniaci told The Missourian that he provides companies with a 2020 labor market analysis by the University of Missouri Extension that covers Franklin and Jefferson counties.
This report found that one in four Franklin County jobs are in manufacturing, and, with an average salary of $52,500, these positions pay almost 30 percent more than the regional average.
At Wednesday’s 353 meeting, Maniaci said that companies who request information about the city “all have different questions … depend[ing] on what their business model is and what their actual industry sector is.”
He told The Missourian that the “vast majority” of these RFIs come from proposed manufacturing sites.
“Sometimes, if they throw out a big net, we’ll get data centers … (but) typically, if we get reached out to by site collectors, it’s almost always manufacturing,” Maniaci said.
Maniaci said that this workforce population in Washington is comparatively high — roughly 20 percent of local workers are in the manufacturing industry. At the state level, only about 9 percent of workers hold jobs in manufacturing, according to Maniaci.
But this does not mean the city is immune to workforce shortages facing economies across the nation.
“Nationally, in every community, not enough students have been going into those trades,” Maniaci said. “There’s not enough welders, not enough mechanics, all that. We’re not alone.”
This creates a chicken-and-egg challenge for communities like Washington: Attracting companies is easier with more workers, but more young workers will pursue trades if there are companies to work for, Maniaci explained.
That challenge has been a main driver in the Connect Washington collaboration between the Washington School District and local businesses. Twelve pilot companies were identified by Maniaci, as well as the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jennifer Giesike and Downtown Washington Inc.’s Tyler King, to work with students on preparing for the workforce.
“There’s no one solution to the workforce problem, but we’re trying to come up with a handful of programs, solutions (and) attractions that at least will chip away at it,” Maniaci said.
