The Rev. Nicklaus Winker took over as the pastor of both Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Washington and St. John the Baptist Gildehaus Catholic Church in Villa Ridge on Aug. 1.
He is one of a number of new priests assigned to local Catholic Churches as part of the “All Things New” initiative by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
In an interview with The Missourian, Winker expressed his excitement at the chance to minister to faith communities in Franklin County through “listening and learning.”
Winker grew up in the suburbs of St. Louis, the eldest of five children. He attended many years of Catholic school, including St. Louis University High School, before attending Missouri University of Science and Technology to study computer science as an undergraduate.
But after getting involved in parish life there, Winker said, he discovered a calling he had not expected.
“It was like being hit with a truck,” he said. “I realized that I was not going to be able to run from God, that it was going to be counterproductive to continue to run from God — not realizing I was running.”
He attended Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis and was ordained in 2010. His first assignment had him splitting time between Immaculate Conception in Dardenne Prairie and St. Joseph in Imperial, both northwest suburbs of St. Louis near O’Fallon. He remained there for four years before becoming pastor of St. Ann Parish in Normandy and part-time priest-chaplain for the Newman Center of the University of Missouri – St. Louis.
In his second assignment, Winker said, he valued the change of pace he got while working with young adults at the Newman Center.
“You can have the freedom to waste time with students, which I’m definitely going to miss, in a way,” he said with a chuckle, adding that he appreciated “just the freedom to go and really just sit at the dining room with students.”
At St. Ann, meanwhile, Winker took an active role in the parish grade school, which drew students from across the neighboring suburbs. The experience helped him meet local families with a commitment to making their childrens’ education better.
“Just like here,” said Winker, referring to Washington, “there’s a strong sense of civic community.”
He is no stranger to the commitment of serving two different parish communities, although his commute between the two is significantly longer now — he joked, “If I’m not paying attention, I’ll end up being 15 minutes late, instead of three.” His residence is at St. John the Baptist-Our Gildehaus.
But he said the challenges of pastoring two parishes is not daunting; in fact, the chance to serve more people was what drew him into parish life in the first place.
“For the brief time I considered religious life [in a Catholic order], the thing I was most interested in was parish mission work, because that’s where the people are. So I was like, why don’t I just do that?” he said.
