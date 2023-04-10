JEFFERSON CITY — Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,550 birds over the youth weekend, April 1 and 2. Top harvest counties were Osage, 71 birds; Miller, 65 birds; and Texas, 64 birds.
Rounding out the top five counties for most turkeys harvested during the season were Maries County, 62 turkeys, and Franklin County, 61 birds. The Franklin County harvest report includes 50 adult gobblers and 11 juvenile gobblers.
Young hunters checked 2,881 birds during the 2022 spring youth weekend.
“The cool, windy weather on Saturday made for challenging turkey hunting conditions,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Nicholas Oakley. “Fortunately, hunters stuck with it and Sunday’s weather was more conducive to harvesting a turkey.”
Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.
The regular spring turkey season runs April 17 through May 7. For more information on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.