Dan Rather poses in a CBS studio in New York on Feb. 20, 2001, left, Peter Jennings poses on the set of ABC's "World News Tonight" in New York on Feb. 5, 2001, center, and "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw delivers his closing remarks during his final broadcast, in New York on Dec. 1, 2004. Most Americans were guided through the events of the day by one of three men: Tom Brokaw of NBC News, Peter Jennings of ABC and Dan Rather of CBS. Each had extensive reporting experience before that, Brokaw and Rather were at the White House during Watergate, and Jennings has been a foreign correspondent. (AP Photo)