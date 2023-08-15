Jay Nixon, former Democratic governor and Missouri attorney general, is one of the latest current or former politicians to join No Labels, a bipartisan nonprofit political organization that is positioning itself to run a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election.
Nixon announced he was joining No Labels earlier this month in an effort to secure a ballot line for No Labels in all 50 states. His official title with the organization is director of ballot integrity.
Nixon, a frequent visitor to Washington while governor, is currently practicing law with a firm in Clayton.
In an interview with The Missourian, Nixon defended the civic importance of No Labels’ efforts and disputed national criticisms that the nonprofit will sway the 2024 election in favor of former President Donald Trump.
“If we get the good candidates, if we’re clearly not going to be a spoiler … then Americans may get the chance to vote for a commonsense, middle ground ticket,” Nixon said.
No Labels was founded in 2010 by Democratic and Republican strategists with the aim of bringing divergent political factions to the negotiating table. It brands itself as the “commonsense majority.” The group’s most notable project is the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan committee in the House of Representatives that emerged from No Labels’ efforts.
“It’s the one group that appears to be where Democrats and Republicans work together and every once in a while get some stuff done,” Nixon said of the caucus.
The caucus successfully negotiated some changes to House rules in 2018 when its Democratic members withheld votes to elect Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Four of its current Republican members joined House Democrats in 2022 to approve the first major federal gun safety legislation in 30 years.
However, members of both parties have also criticized the group as a mere campaign talking point that achieves little. Only one of five major bipartisan packages the group unveiled in its first year was signed into law.
But Nixon’s particular focus is on the presidential election, for which he is trying to secure a ballot line for a potential third-party candidate. To date, No Labels has successfully won ballot access in 10 states, with a 4-1 decision by the North Carolina Board of Elections approving a new No Labels-affiliated party in the state over the weekend.
At this moment, No Labels is focused only on access — no candidate has been named.
Nixon believes that even if No Labels decides not to run a candidate, the process of challenging established parties and starting discussions about the ballot access process is worthwhile.
“One of the deep things that concerns me about where we are in this democracy is that people are checking out” because of the polarization, he explained. “I think that we’ve shifted to a situation where campaigns are almost like protests against the other side.”
The ballot access effort has drawn concerns over transparency within No Labels. As a nonprofit, the organization is not required to disclose its donors like political parties are. The Democratic Party in Arizona sued over this distinction in order to keep No Labels off the ballot — a suit which it lost last week.
In Maine, No Labels was issued a cease-and-desist order after a judge found the organization was misleading voters during the petition process.
Nixon called restrictive moves like these “shameful” and an “attempt to undermine the rights of all Americans.” He referred to Supreme Court cases establishing that nonprofits like No Labels have no legal requirement to disclose donors.
In 2018, the financial transparency watchdog OpenSecrets connected the organization to a network of eight political action committees that raised almost $10 million for that election cycle. Donors included NewsCorp’s Rupert Murdoch and Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.
If Democrats nominate President Joe Biden and Republicans nominate Trump in 2024, a scenario predicted by current polls, No Labels has stated it will endorse a candidate. Nixon argued that “it’s not like the country has come together” since Biden and Trump last ran against each other, and that such a matchup will only further polarization.
Critics have characterized Nixon’s affiliation with No Labels as “naive” and suggested that a No Labels candidate will only help Donald Trump win. Recent data from RMG Research, Echelon Insights, Data for Progress and other pollsters do predict that a centrist third-party candidate will sway the election in favor of Trump.
Nixon said that using these polls to dissuade No Labels’ effort “misses the intent and the expectation of what we’re doing.”
“We’re in a place we’ve never been — the same two candidates running again, the numbers not moving, neither candidate coming anywhere close to 50 percent … that just doesn’t seem like what the public wants or needs,” he said. Nixon predicted that by 2024’s Super Tuesday, which falls on March 5, No Labels will have a decision on a candidate.
