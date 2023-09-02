The police chief of New Haven says harassment, low wages and the “toxicity” of certain residents have driven him from the job.
Christopher Hammann, who was hired as the city’s chief of police five years ago, submitted his resignation in August. His last day was Thursday. He will be leaving New Haven entirely, where he was required to be a resident to serve as police chief.
In an interview with The Missourian on Wednesday, Hammann alleged that a select group of people have created a “hostile work environment” in the town of nearly 2,500 residents.
“They film me off duty. They take pictures of my residence. They go by screaming threats past my residence here. And it’s the same way at work, it’s the same people — they turn around and give me the finger every day or call me an asshole,” he said.
New Haven Mayor Jason Addison confirmed that “some individuals” within the town have harassed city officials. Addison said that a former public works director left that position “for the same purposes” as Hammann. But Addison said he was not aware of the particulars of Hammann’s treatment.
“They’re going to criticize. You have to take it with a grain of salt. Some people are obsessive about the complaining,” Addison said.
Some of the harassment stemmed from “a couple of cases in court” from Hammann’s tenure, according to the former chief. One such incident occurred in September 2022 and involved New Haven resident Jeramey Lehnig, who filed a lawsuit against the former chief in the Eastern District Court of Missouri.
According to publicly available court documents, Hammann and another officer accompanied workers from the Department of Social Services to Lehnig’s residence over allegations relating to his children. Lehnig’s complaint alleges that Hammann used excessive force after entering his home, including grabbing him by the throat and tasing him multiple times. Hammann denied these claims in his response to the complaint.
A jury trial over Lehnig’s complaint was set for July 2024, but on July 31 of this year the judge referred the case to alternative dispute resolution.
“The problem with that case was, like I said, when they attack your personal character and that’s what goes on trial,” Hammann said of the complaint.
Another reason Hammann said he is leaving the job is because of low pay. He said the rate of pay for New Haven police officers is significantly lower than other area towns, making it “hard to compete in this area.”
Addison responded that the town can do little about its budget and should not be held responsible for the pay. He also disputed another of Hammann’s complaints — that the town’s residency requirement made Hammann’s job more difficult, because “the same people you arrest or make mad or piss off, you’re going to see them at the grocery store.”
Addison claimed that Hammann received permission to move out of New Haven “months ago.”
“He asked, we allowed him,” said the mayor.
In his resignation letter, Hammann wrote that his department has not gotten any recognition from the city for its achievements.
“Officers and I have received MADD awards, Small Unit of the Year Award-MNOA, Purple Heart-American Police Hall of Fame, MO House of Representatives Resolution, and local Medal of Valors. But all of that goes unnoticed by citizens and city government,” he wrote.
According to local newspapers in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Ypsilanti, Michigan, Hammann was a finalist for positions as police chief earlier this year. Last year, a newspaper in Little Rock, Arkansas, reported that he had applied for their chief job, as did a newspaper in Springfield, Ohio.
Hammann has said he will leave policing for now, potentially to teach — he said that he is an adjunct professor at Columbia College and has pursued more continuing education than required by the department.
Hammann said that he has suffered physical injuries and health deterioration as a result of his time in New Haven.
“There’s only so much a person can take for their wellbeing,” Hammann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.