Travis R. Canania, 45, of New Haven, was sentenced Wednesday to 127 years in prison for the sexual assaults of three minors which took place between 2006 and 2017.
Franklin County Presiding Judge Craig Hellmann handed down the sentences for eight crimes, for which a jury convicted Canania in April of this year. Canania will serve 20 years each for four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, 15 years each for two counts of first-degree child molestation, 10 years for one count of third-degree child molestation and seven years for enticement of a child, for a total of 127 years to be served consecutively.
Canania's request for a new trial was denied.
Canania took the opportunity to speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing, asking for leniency from the judge. He declined to admit guilt for his crimes.
All three of Canania’s victims, as well as their mothers, made statements at the sentencing.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker argued the case for the state, assisted by Bryan Matthews. Canania was represented by public defender Jefferey Shellenbergar.
A more detailed story from the sentencing hearing will run in this weekend’s edition of The Missourian.
