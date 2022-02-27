Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Samuel L. Jackson along with Prince Harry and Meghan are some of the individuals who will be recognized at the NAACP Image Awards. Netflix enters with a leading 52 nominations at the 53rd annual awards, which will be televised Saturday on BET. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)