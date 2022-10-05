Missouri State Parks is hosting an informational meeting in Treloar on Oct. 16, according to a press release.
The event, which will take place from 12-1 p.m. at the Treloar Trailhead, is being held in conjunction with the Treloar Elevator Party. That party will feature tram rides, food and music. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask Missouri State Parks representatives questions and provide input about the Katy Trail.
This is part of a series of meetings Missouri State Parks is holding at all of its parks and historic sites. There will also be opportunities to attend some of them virtually. For a list of the meetings go online to www.mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.