A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to the gambling industry's national trade group. The American Gaming Association on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, released its annual predictions for wagering on pro football's championship game, forecasting that over $7.6 billion will be bet legally and otherwise. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)