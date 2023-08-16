Missouri has begun the process of redetermining eligibility for MO Healthnet, the state’s Medicaid program, after a three-year hiatus, and for the second month in a row, thousands of residents statewide have lost their coverage. The impact in the Washington area could be significant.
Just over 116,000 Missourians were due for renewal of their plans in June. Fewer than half of those people — 49,963, or just shy of 43 percent — successfully renewed their coverage. The trend improved in July, according to data released by the state Friday, with 66,455 successful renewals out of 106,103 applicants, or a 62.6 percent success rate.
Between the two months, over 54,000 residents lost healthcare coverage that they had in place since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, another 52,000 applications from June and July are still pending, which means the applicants maintain their coverage until the state finishes processing their documents.
A representative from the state Department of Social Services said in an email that the agency is “not publishing county specific data related to restarting the Medicaid annual renewal process” at this time.
But according to Danielle McPherson, executive director of managed care contracts and operations for Mercy health system, those numbers mean a great deal to the Mercy Hospital Washington community.
She told The Missourian that around 70 percent of Washington Mercy patients receive Medicaid assistance, and that last year the hospital provided services on more than 20,000 cases involving some form of Medicaid.
One of the biggest causes for alarm in the state data is the number of children impacted: Minors made up far and away the largest group reapplying for coverage, 48.2 percent of the cases in June and 45.4 percent in July. McPherson confirmed that most of the Medicaid cases that Mercy Hospital Washington sees are children and women.
Statewide, in both June and July, it was much more common for people to lose Medicaid coverage for “procedural reasons,” like errors on the state forms or returning them late, than actually becoming financially ineligible. Last month only 4,998 applicants were determined ineligible, compared to 16,632 cases closed for procedural reasons.
McPherson said that Mercy Washington has taken a three-step approach to combating procedural closures: education, retention and transition. Education involves a “wide-net approach,” including mass communications and the creation of a special section of Mercy’s website devoted to providing Medicaid information.
Retention is “a more targeted approach,” according to McPherson. Mercy invested resources at its individual hospitals and clinics which see large proportions of Medicaid patients. The hospital provided training to make sure its staff can answer patients’ questions.
“Anyone who has direct interaction with Medicaid patients, we’ve provided them a very detailed toolkit,” she said. In Washington, those people include community health workers in the hospital, as well as practice managers in the primary care and specialist clinics.
As for transition, McPherson said she recognizes that patients whose eligibility has changed since 2020 still might have financial difficulty getting insured. She said Mercy is working alongside local insurance brokers to find the right plans for patients who have lost their Medicaid coverage but remain right on the cusp.
“Sometimes there’s subsidies that can cover a lot of the out-of-pocket costs” of the plans “all the way up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level,” McPherson said.
Anyone whose cases are closed for procedural reasons has 90 days to return the necessary information in order to maintain Medicaid coverage. You can renew Medicaid coverage online, in person, over the phone or by mail. Detailed instructions are available at mydss.mo.gov/renew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.