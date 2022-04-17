ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed on a MetroLink train in St. Louis early Sunday morning, the latest in a series of violent incidents on the light rail system.
St. Louis police said the victim was shot in the head near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The head of the Bi-State Development Agency that runs MetroLink said the shooting was the result of an argument between two passengers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
No further details have been released.
The shooting comes just over three months after a security guard was shot and killed on duty and about six weeks after a 63-year-old man was shot and critically injured during a carjacking. Both incidents happened at the Delmar Loop station.
Metro Transit increased security in 2020 in response to an increase in crime. An 18-year-old was shot and killed at the Fifth and Missouri station in East St. Louis in 2019.
James Cook, 30, of Sullivan, a private security guard among those hired to deal with the increase in crime, was shot and killed at the Delmar Loop station in January 2021.