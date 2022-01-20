Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a group photograph during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died nearly 18 months after he was ousted in a military coup. Keita's death was announced Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Bamako, where the 76-year-old had been battling health problems in recent years. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)