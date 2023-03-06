In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail section at the Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa. Federal agriculture officials on Monday, March 6, 2023 released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to claim that phrase -- or “Product of USA” -- only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.”