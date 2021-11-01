Revelers makes their way down the Avenue of the Americas in front of Radio City Music Hall during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28, 2019. This year’s parade will snap back to form after bowing to pandemic restrictions last year. It will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)